The #MeToo movement has found traction in India and gave a lot of confidence for women to speak up against physical, mental or emotional harassment they have faced at their workspace. While the revelations were predominantly in the entertainment, media and political sectors so far, the corporate world will not be kept out of it either.

The latest man being accused of harassment is Tata Motors' Chief Communications Officer Suresh Rangarajan. On Thursday, Bengaluru-based journalist Sandhya Menon posted screenshots on her Twitter account of allegations against the Tata executive. The Twitter post accuses Rangarajan of harassing young female employees.

On Suresh Rangarajan, head of corp comm, Tata Motors.



I'm just so sad that young women still go through this every day. pic.twitter.com/rlTIt9VlP5 — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 11, 2018

Tata Motors quickly reacted to the allegations by asking Suresh Rangarajan "to proceed on leave in order to allow for an objective enquiry to be completed as swiftly as possible." The automaker also clarified their stance on the issue saying that "allegations are investigated and appropriate action is taken immediately. This matter has already been taken up for investigation by Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), set up as per law. Any such behaviour is against the Tata code of conduct and appropriate action will be taken as soon the enquiry is completed."

Allegations are being investigated and an appropriate action will be taken immediately as soon as the enquiry is complete - Tata Motors’ HR pic.twitter.com/Y7qRi1lT3q — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 11, 2018

Suresh Rangarajan has been working with Tata Motors since September 2016. Prior to Tata Motors, Rangarajan was associate vice president - corporate commutations at telecom giant Vodafone from 2011 to 2016 and deputy general manager at Nissan Motor India between 2009 and 2010.