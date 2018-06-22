It's been little over two years since Reliance Jio forayed into the telecom sector. It created so much disruption that the rival incumbent players are still feeling the heat and trying hard to control the subscriber attrition rate.

Airtel and BSNL are offering some similar lucrative data packs to take on Jio. Meanwhile Vodafone and Idea, in their bid to consolidate their market, will soon merge as a single entity as Vodafone Idea, while Aircel is out of business. But in the price-war between the telecom service providers, the ultimate winner is the consumers. They are now spoilt for choices.

Now, Vodafone has revised the RED 399 and RED 499 plan with double data benefits. Previously, they used to offer 20GB and 40GB, respectively. Now, the company is giving 40GB and 75GB 4G data, respectively with rollover option. This means if the user could not fully consume the allotted data, the remainder will be passed on to the next cycle.

Additionally, subscribers get Amazon Prime subscriptions, unlimited calls (local & STD) and free national roaming.

How does Vodafone RED plan fares against Airtel, Reliance Jio?

Airtel too offers similar Rs 399 and Rs 499 post-paid rental plans, but the data benefits are skewed. Subscribers are entitled to claim 20GB and 40GB data per month, half what Vodafone RED offers.

Also, Amazon Prime subscription is offered only for the Rs 499 plan. Rest of them are same for both the packs. They offer unlimited calling, free national roaming (outgoing) and data rollover option.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio offers only one Rs 199 pack with 25GB data per month, unlimited calling, free national roaming, 100 SMSs per day and access to Jio suite of multimedia apps including JioMusic, JioCinema, JioTV and JioMags, among others.

With such lucrative offers and once the merger with Idea is finalised, Vodafone will become the biggest telecom service provider in India and will be fully ready to combat any rival with whatever low-fare tariff plans they bring to lure the customers.

