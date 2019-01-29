Tata Group is the only Indian company to feature in the top 100 global brands list released by London-based consultancy Brand Finance.

In a statement, Tata Group said that it occupied the 86th place in the 2019 list while it was in the 104th position last year.

Many attribute this new development to the company's increase in value by 37 per cent to $19.5 billion in 2019.

"The Tata group has seen an impressive increase in brand value in 2019, and have been rewarded by being the only Indian brand within the top 100 most valuable brands in the world," Brand Finance chief executive David Haigh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Haigh added that another reason for the conglomerate's increase in value its 'cash-cow Tata Consultancy Services'.

"This recognition will encourage us to drive our businesses in a socially responsible manner globally while continuing to strive for excellence through innovation and entrepreneurship," Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Tata's statement added that Tata Steel and its automotive company Tata Motors, along with other subsidiaries also helped increase the company's value.

The list by Brand Finance was released on January 22 with Amazon in the top position, yet again. It was valued at $187,905 million. Apple retained its second position after it was valued at $153,634 million and Google was at the third position. It was valued at $142,755 million.

Microsoft came up from the sixth position last year to the fourth this year after being valued at $199,595 million.

The other occupants of the top ten were Samsung, At&T, Facebook, ICBC, Verizon and China Construction Bank.