After an array of festive season launches that include Tiago NRG, Nexon Kraz, the 2018 Tigor and JTP versions of Tiago and Tigor, Tata Motors has now shifted focus to its new flagship SUV -Harrier. The new SUV has been earmarked for early 2019 launch and the company has now rolled out the first unit from the all-new assembly line at Pune plant.

The company has shared the video of the first Harrier unit roll out and that essentially reveals the launch-ready SUV for the first time. Tata Motors claims Harrier will be a new benchmark of SUVs.

The tall claim seems to be convincing in terms of design as it features a futuristic stance. The usual tendency is that the carmakers water down the flashy stuff when a car takes shape from its concept form. However, that is not the case with Harrier and it has retained most of the characteristics of the H5X concept revealed at Auto Expo 2018.

Tata Harrier gets a pair of a slim headlight, muscular wheel arches, prominent shoulder line and sloping roofline towards the rear. The black coloured grille and muscular front bumper add sportiness to the front. Interestingly, the headlamps are set on bumper along with the fog lamps which is not usual for most of the SUVs sold in India.

Tata Harrier gets an imposing shoulder line and new chrome beading at the top section of the window line. At the rear, slim wraparound tail lamps are connected with a black breeding and beefy bumper adds mass. The Harrier gets black plastic cladding on all four sides and five-spoke alloy wheels that believed to segment-leading.

Tata Motors has not revealed the interior of the Harrier while engine details are out already. The SUV will be powered by 2.0-litre KRYOTEC diesel engine. The Fiat sourced mill is expected to develop 140hp and it will come mated to the options of six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

Harrier will be the first vehicle based on Tata Motors' new generation Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA) platform, derived from Land Rover's D8 architecture.

Tata Motors had started accepting bookings for Harrier from October 15. Prospective buyers can place the order for a token amount of Rs 30,000 via dedicated www.tataharrier.com website or at Tata Motors' authorised dealerships.