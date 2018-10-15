Automakers usually start accepting bookings for a new vehicle 10 days, 15 days or a month before the launch. However, Tata Motors has decided to go a different route as it has already opened bookings for the new flagship SUV, the Harrier earmarked for early 2019 launch.

Prospective buyers can place the order for a token amount of Rs 30,000 via dedicated www.tataharrier.com website or at the Tata Motors authorized dealership. Tata Motors is expected to reveal more information about the Harrier in the coming days while an image on the website sheds some light on side profile.

The pictures suggest slim headlight, muscular wheel arches, prominent shoulder line and sloping roofline towards rear will be retained as it is from the H5X concept revealed at Auto Expo 2018. The picture additionally shows slim wraparound tail lamps and new chrome beading at the top section of the window line.

Tata Harrier – What we know so far

The Harrier will be the first vehicle based on Tata Motors' new generation Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA) platform, derived from Land Rover's D8 architecture. The premium SUV is also expected to share the AWD system with Land Rover's Terrain Response system and all-independent suspension system could be sourced from the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Tata Harrier will be powered by 2.0-litre KRYOTEC diesel engine. The Fiat sourced mill is expected to develop 140hp and it will come mated to the options of six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

The Harrier is one of the most awaited product from Tata Motors as it will be the first model to sport the 'IMPACT Design 2.0' philosophy which is the evolution of the company's Impact design language. The evolution in design confirms segment-leading wheel sizes and strong fenders for enhanced road presence.