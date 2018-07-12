After a spectacular debut of the H5X concept SUV at the Auto Expo 2018, Tata Motors is now inching closer to the production-spec version the premium SUV. The company has confirmed that it will launch H5X-based SUV in early 2019 and it has also revealed the production-spec name of the SUV as Harrier.

Tata Motors defines the name Harrier as 'a dominant beast imbued with endless stamina and strength. Gifted with unwavering instinct. Effortlessly conquers every challenge thrown its way.' Harrier is a family of hawks and it is not the first time Tata Motors' cars are linked with birds. Tata Nexon was previously linked with the name Osprey while the Hexa was initially called Project Eagle.

Tata Motors also confirmed that the Harrier will be the first model to sport the 'IMPACT Design 2.0' philosophy which is the evolution of Impact design language. The new approach in design will ensure segment-leading wheel sizes and strong fenders for enhanced road presence. The teaser images suggest Tata Harrier will do justice to the flamboyant H5X concept. A more defined humanity line and beefed up wheel arches will definitely add muscle while rearward sloping roofline will not be as rakish as the one on the concept design.

Tata Harrier will be a 5-seater monocoque SUV and that means the seven-seat version expected later will have a different name. The Harrier will be the first vehicle based on Tata's new generation Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA), developed in collaboration with its British subsidiary -- Jaguar Land Rover. The premium SUV is also expected to share AWD system with Land Rover's Terrain Response system and all-independent suspension system could be sourced from the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Tata Motors is expected to employ 2.0 Multijet diesel engine in the Harrier, which is already seen under the hood of the Jeep Compass. ZF's nine-speed automatic unit will be the probable transmission along with the standard manual transmission option. Rumours also claim Tata Motors intends to offer the Harrier with petrol engine option as well.