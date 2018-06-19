Jeep sold over 25,000 units of the Compass within a year of launch

The limited edition is offered only with diesel engine option and based on the Sport trim

Jeep Compass Bedrock limited edition gets more equipment and cosmetic changes inside and outside.

Launched in July 2017, Jeep Compass SUV has become the bread and butter model of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India in a short span of time. The first made in India Jeep SUV has recently crossed 25,000 unit sales and to celebrate the feat FCA has launched Compass Bedrock limited edition.

Priced at Rs 17.53 lakh the Jeep Compass Bedrock limited edition is offered only with diesel engine options and it is based on the base Sport trim which is priced at Rs 16.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Meanwhile, Jeep India has added more equipment and cosmetic changes inside and outside.

Jeep India offers the Compass Bedrock edition in three colour options- Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Exotica Red. The limited edition comes loaded with 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels, black roof rails, decals on the doors, side step and the Bedrock monogram on the exterior. The interior has been glamorized with Bedrock-branded seat covers, reverse parking camera and premium floor mats.

The Jeep Compass Bedrock edition is offered only in two-wheel drive configuration and it draws power from 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill that develops 170.6bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Even though the Compass Bedrock edition is based on the lower spec trim, it comes loaded with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, stability and traction control, four-wheel disc brakes, power adjust and folding wing mirrors and electric parking brake.

"We are proud of what we have achieved with the Jeep Compass in less than one year of it being in the market. With the Jeep Compass, FCA India has secured its best sales within a 12-month period, in the last 10 years. We are celebrating our 25,000 sales milestone with Indian customers by giving them the Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition," said Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Jeep India is also inching closer to the launch of Compass Trailhawk edition. It is the most off-road focused version of the SUV and launch is expected in July. The highlight of Compass Trailhawk edition is the Active Drive Low-range 4WD system and a new 'Rock mode' for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system. The Trailhawk edition also comes with raised suspension setup, dual purpose on/off road tires and skid plates, all spot on for extreme off-roading.

The Trailhawk further stands out from other variants with blacked out exterior detailing, anti-glare bonnet decal, dark coloured alloy wheels, all weather floor mats and revised bumpers that house exposed tow hooks.