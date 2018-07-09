Tata Motors, the Indian auto giant had a spectacular pavilion at the Auto Expo 2018 in February and the H5X concept was one of the showstoppers. The H5X SUV concept raised many eyebrows for its sleek design. The company started the development of the SUV in full swing soon after the show. The H5X SUV in its production avatar is expected to debut in early 2019 while emerging reports shed some light about the name.

Tata Motors is expected to name the production-spec H5X - Harrier, reports Autocar. Harrier is a family of hawks. This is not the first time Tata Motors' cars are linked with birds. Tata Nexon was previously linked with the name Osprey while the Hexa was initially called Project Eagle. Tata Motors is expected to announce the name Harrier to the H5X in this week.

Tata H5X has been spotted multiple times in public roads under camouflage soon after the unveiling. The H5X in its production avatar as Harrier will be a monocoque SUV. The SUV will be offered in five-seater and seven-seater configurations.

The H5X will be the first vehicle based on Tata's new generation Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA), developed in collaboration with its British subsidiary -- Jaguar Land Rover. The Jeep Compass rivalling SUV is also expected to share AWD system with Land Rover's Terrain Response system and all-independent suspension system could be sourced from the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Tata Motors has also confirmed the H5X-based SUV will feature Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy which is the evolution of Impact design language. The new approach in design will ensure segment-leading wheel sizes and strong fenders for enhanced road presence. The spy shots confirm SUV will have a more defined humanity line and chunky cladding at the base of the doors. The roofline will have a rearward slope but it will not be as rakish as the one on the concept design.

Tata Motors is expected to employ 2.0 Multijet diesel engine in the H5X, which is already seen under the hood of the Jeep Compass. ZF's nine-speed automatic unit will be the probable transmission along with the standard manual transmission option. Rumours also claim Tata Motors intends to offer the Harrier with petrol engine option as well.

