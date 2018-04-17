Tata Motors showcased futuristic H5X SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2018 and it was certainly one of the stars of the show. The company soon started working on the production version of the SUV, which is expected to rival the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

A test mule of the H5X has recently spotted testing on Indian roads and it indicates the development of the SUV is in full swing. The H5X is the next crucial model of Tata Motors which got a much-needed reboot with the success of Impact models – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Hexa.

We have compiled a list of top 7 things you need to know about the upcoming Tata H5X SUV.

1. Tata Motors' H5X in the production avatar will be a monocoque SUV. The SUV will be offered in five-seater and seven-seater configurations.

2. The H5X will be the first vehicle based on Tata's new generation Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA), developed in collaboration with its British subsidiary -- Jaguar Land Rover.

3. The H5X in production form will bear Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy of Tata Motors. This ensures H5X will have segment-leading wheel sizes and strong fenders for enhanced road presence.

4. The spy shots of the H5X confirms that the SUV will have a more defined humanity line and chunky cladding at the base of the doors. The roofline will have a rearward slope but it will not be as rakish as the one on the concept design.

5. On the interior, the H5X will get twin-layered dashboard layout with a touch screen at the center. It will also get the new steering wheel and memory function for the front seats.

6. Tata Motors is expected to employ 2.0 Multijet diesel engine in the H5X, which is already seen under the hood of the Jeep Compass. ZF's nine-speed automatic unit will be the probable transmission along with the standard manual transmission option.

7. Tata Motors is also expected to share AWD system with Land Rover's Terrain Response system and all-independent suspension system could be sourced from the Land Rover Discovery Sport.