After the launch of Tiago NRG, Nexon Kraz edition and 2018 Tigor, Tata Motors seems to be shifting focus to its all-new SUV christened, the Harrier. The company revealed the new SUV as the H5X concept at Auto Expo in 2018 in February and developments are in full swing as the launch is due in January 2019.

Tata Motors has started to reveal information about the Harrier recently to create a buzz ahead of the launch. The company has revealed details about the platform, engine and testing while some media reports also shed light on bookings details and price. We have compiled all you need to know about the Tata Harrier SUV.

Tata Harrier- Platform

The Harrier will be the first vehicle based on Tata Motors' new generation Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA), developed in collaboration with its British subsidiary -- Jaguar Land Rover.

The premium SUV is also expected to share the AWD system with Land Rover's Terrain Response system and all-independent suspension system could be sourced from the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Tata Harrier- Engine

The Tata SUV will be powered by 2.0L KRYOTEC diesel engine. Tata Motors claims the engine is inspired by Cryogenic rocket engine for its power and reliability. The Fiat sourced mill is expected to develop 140hp and it will come mated to the options of six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

Tata Harrier- Price

While the company is tight-lipped about the pricing, a report in Autocar claims the Harrier will carry an on-road price in the range of Rs 16-21 lakh. If the report is anything to go by, the ex-showroom price of the SUV should hover around Rs 13.5-18 lakh.

Tata Harrier- Bookings

The publication also claims Tata Motors will commence bookings for the Harrier from October 15 (Monday). Tata Motors' dealers will start accepting a fully refundable booking amount of Rs 30,000, the report adds.