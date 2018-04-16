South Korean singer Kim Jin-Soo, popular as Tany, died in a car accident April 14. HOM Company, the agency of the 22-year-old singer, issued a statement detailing what happened on the morning of April 14.

The singer was with another person when the accident occurred. The details of the other person are yet to be released, but reports suggest that he also died in the accident.

"Tany passed away on the 14th of April overnight as he was driving his car from Jangdong-myun, Jangheung County to Mokpo on the Namhae Expressway where he crashed into a structure, with the car completely destroyed," HOM said in a statement.

According to AllKPop, the singer was going through some personal issues. "Tany went back home and as he was going through some personal issues, the accident occurred. He is an only son and his parents are in a state of shock," the publication quoted an insider as saying.

Tany had made his debut as a singer in December 2016 with the song Always Remember, which was in the memory of victims of MV Sewol ferry disaster. On April 16, 2014, the ferry with 476 people sank killing 304 passengers and crew members.

Fans, meanwhile, took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the young singer.

"I always find myself listening to Tany whenever I feel down. His music videos and songs are pure art. His voice brings me at ease and never fails to comfort me. I was really anticipating for his new album. I will ALWAYS REMEMBER you, Tany," user @ourjjong tweeted.

"It's a sad morning today, we have lost another talented idol at such a young age. Please keep Tany in your minds and prayers today and his Family, friends, and fans who loved him so dearly. You will be missed #RIPTany," user @YeonStansFam tweeted.

"Today, we just lost another star. Rest in peace angel, im so proud to call myself on of your fan. You are so young, so fragile, have lots of talent, but god wants you to sing for him, thats why he called you," user @hwqsaa tweeted.

In March, South Korean singer Seo Min-woo, popularly known as Minwoo, had died of cardiac arrest at his home in Gangnam, South Korea.