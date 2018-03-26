South Korean singer Seo Min-woo, who was popularly known as Minwoo and was the leader of the boy band 100%, passed away Sunday night. The 33-year-old singer died of cardiac arrest, South Korean company TOP Media in a statement said.

"This is TOP Media.We apologize for delivering this sudden and heartbreaking news. Our artist 100% Minwoo left our side on March 25. He was found without a pulse at his home in Gangnam. 911 first responders arrived at the scene but he was declared dead.

"His family, 100% members, TOP Media colleague artists, and staff members are all grief-stricken and mourning due to the unexpected sad news. As the oldest member of his team, Minwoo lead his members and truly loved fans as he was warm-hearted

"Because everyone who knows Minwoo is aware of his kindheartedness and faithfulness, the sadness is even greater. His funeral will be carried out quietly in respect to his family's wishes. We express our deepest condolences for his final path."

Soon after the news surfaced online, fans took to social media to mourn his demise. Check out the fans reactions below:

User @jinyounglolipo: 100% memebr Minwoo passed away due to cardiac arrest. I may not have followed the group but as a kpop fan and another human being my heart breaks for Minwoo family, the members of 100% and his fans i am sorry for your loss and will keep you in my thoughts. R.I.P. #100%

User sangdosangdid: praying for 100% fans and for minwoo's family and friends. may he rest peacefully

User yelowskwon: 100% deserves so much in this world, i really hope they're holding up okay, my heart goes out to the members and family of minwoo. may he now rest in paradise.