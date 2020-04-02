A lot was expected from the film industry in 2020 but it seems that this year is not very productive for Bollywood. Films such as Takht, '83', Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha were set to release later this year, but an unprecedented situation has forced all these films on hold.

As the whole nation is lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movies that were supposed to release in the months of April, May have been postponed, and films that due to go down to the floors are on hold until the pandemic ends. This has affected the Bollywood industry tremendously.

However, the first quarter of the year was still productive as a bunch of movies, but there are only a few movies who performed well on the silver screen.

Now, let's take a look at the first-quarter report of the Box Office in India

Ajay Devgan's starer Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior topped the list with a gross total of ₹332.8 crores in the Indian box office. The Om Raut directorial film has broken several records, since it hit the screens on January 10, 2020. The period drama film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's military leader

Following Tanhaji, Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 stands second on this list, having collected a gross total of ₹111.15 crores. However, the movie was expected to do better but the Pandemic has to be blamed for the downfall of the movie.

Highly anticipated movies that could have done better:

Films such as Street Dancer 3D collected ₹81.29 crores, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan raked in ₹72.36 crores and Malang amassed a total gross of ₹70.23 crores stood third, fourth and fifth on the list. Fans had very high expectations from these films, as they were well-anticipated movies.

Although for reasons unknown, all the three aforementioned films couldn't do as good business, as their potential. Having said that, all of Street Dancer 3D, Malang, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan were hit films.

Critically acclaimed movies that failed to perform at the Box Office:

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak got a lot of appreciation for its storyline and the mind-blowing performance of the actress in the film, however, the film managed to a meagre gross total of ₹40.57 crores, and as a consequence, it stands at sixth on the list.

At number seven, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal was another film that was highly anticipated, largely due to the fact that the lead actors were linked to each other for a long time. While Sara and Kartik may have broken up, their on-screen culmination didn't do wonders as Love Aaj Kal struggled at the Box Office, collecting just ₹41.61 crores.

Moving on to number eight, Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Janemaan average reviews from the critics and thereby it stands at number eight with a gross total of ₹34.5 crores.

Talking about the movies like Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' and Tapsee Pannu's 'Thappad', although these movie got excellent reviews from the critics, although they could not manage to collect half of their production budget, and they rank at number nine and ten at the Box Office having earned just ₹34.34 crores and ₹36.44 crores respectively.