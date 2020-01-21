Deepika Padukone recently drew flak for asking people to recreate her Chhapaak (acid-attack) look. While many lashed out at the actress for being insensitive, Kangana Ranaut has said that Deepika Padukone should apologise for it.

Deepika should apologise

Talking to India Today, Kangana said, "My sister was very hurt with that video. I am sure Deepika must have an explanation for that why and how, what circumstances, because sometimes marketing teams plan things in a way and we don't have time to go exactly into the depths of that. But people who are hurt with this, like my sister, must be apologised to and it's not a make-up look and nobody should try and achieve it with make-up products. That kind of insensitivity should be apologised for and there is no harm in doing that. We all make mistakes, don't we. We are all humans, but what is important is that you redeem yourself and apologise."

Won't stand with Tukde Tukde gang

Further talking about Deepika's stance and supporting JNU students, Kangana said, "Deepika knows what she should have done. She's been within her democratic line. But if you ask me, if I was given the choice, I'd never go and stand behind the Tukde-Tukde Gang, because I don't like them. I don't think they are right. I think women should support women and I don't want to comment on what she did and what she should have done. She knows what she should have done and she is prepared to bear the consequences, so why should we be bothered about that? Also, she is within her democratic rights. She has not stepped out of the line. She has not done anything that will have any severe consequences. If you ask me and if I am given a choice, I would never go to a place and stand behind the Tukde-Tukde Gang."

Kangana's marriage

Kangana, who engaged in an ugly showdown with her alleged ex- Hrithik Roshan, had revealed that she is not single anymore. Talking to India Today earlier, the Queen actress had said, "I have a romantic side. I feel that being an artist, it is so important to have a desire in you, to be aroused with life. I don't remember a life when I have been out of love. I have had bad experiences with love, but I move on quickly."