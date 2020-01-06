One of the finest and strongest actresses of our country, Kangana Ranaut, is busy with the promotion of her upcoming film – Panga. We rarely get to see the soft and romantic side to Ranaut, who has turned herself into the crusader against nepotism and pay disparity in the industry.

Kangana, who engaged in an ugly showdown with her alleged ex- Hrithik Roshan, had revealed that she is not single anymore. Talking to India Today, the Queen actress had said, "I have a romantic side. I feel that being an artist, it is so important to have a desire in you, to be aroused with life. I don't remember a life when I have been out of love. I have had bad experiences with love, but I move on quickly."

Talking about her first kiss, Kangana had told HT, "I could not kiss him, so I practised kissing on my palm. My first kiss wasn't magical at all, it was messy. Mera muh freeze ho gaya tha (My mouth froze), I couldn't move. Ladke ne bola muh hilao toh zara! (The boy said, move your mouth a bit!)."

While Kangana was not comfortable with the idea of marriage and was apprehensive about finding someone who is on the same intellectual plain as her, her views seem to have changed. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Kangana has said, "Undeniably, I have always felt it is difficult to find someone who will be on the same level. However, after having met Nitesh Tiwari (husband of Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari), and noticing them so amicable and loving in their marriage, my opinion on marriage has changed. He supports his wife so wholeheartedly. Marriage seems possible to me now."

In an earlier interaction, when Kangana was asked about marriage, she had said, "Hopefully, very soon." This leaves us wondering if Kangana is ready to tie the knot after the release of her film – Panga.