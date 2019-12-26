Vivek Oberoi has always been the soft target ever since the Salman-Aishwarya spat took place. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's love story had such a negative impact on Vivek's life and career in Bollywood that the actor has to bear the brunt of it even today.

At the recent, Tete-A-Tete with HT, Vivek spoke about the ugly face of the industry and how he has been still suffering because of it. He spoke about the number of obituaries written for the actor's career. And every Friday people have said. "Oh, This time he is over." He even addresses himself as the comeback kid as he keeps bouncing back.

When asked whether the failures affect him in any way he said," "I use this trick, this brilliant thing the universe has given me which is the power of choice. I choose to completely ignore the naysayers. Anything negative comes, I just throw it out. I'm lucky that I branched out beyond films. I'm much fulfilled. It has made me economically empowered that I don't have to work for money. I work for pleasure and for the joy of the art," said the Yuva actor.

Vivek chose an RGV film to be launched in movies

He also told the idea of launching the star kid and how he wasn't launched by his father Suresh Oberoi but chose an RGV film to be launched in movies.

"The trend was that beta vilayat se padhayi karke ayega aur papa ek rocket ki tarah use launch karenge. And the trend was that you would make a complete showreel of a film in which you would show your dancing, riding horses, wearing designer clothes and romance girls. I had crises of conscience and opted out of the whole golden spoon being handed out to me," said Vivek

Not only Vivek Oberoi but Kangana Ranaut who is quite open about putting forth her thoughts has been under a constant radar and faces the wrath of the industry insiders and the feeling of always been sidelined. The actress too has spoken about how the industry works with you if you have your own ethics and principles and deny to follow the crowd.

Vivek began his career in Bollywood with Ram Gopal Verma's 'Company' where he was praised and applauded by fans and critics. He has given quite a few hits in his career like Saathiya, Yuva, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Krissh 3. Currently, Vivek is seen in his popular web series 'Inside Edge'. While Kangana, on the other hand, is the reigning queen of Bollywood and is strictly against the nepotism that clearly exists in the industry.'