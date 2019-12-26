While the world is soaking in the festive vibes and happiness to bring in New Year, Mia Khalifa is also enjoying spending some quality time with beau Robert Sandberg celebrating the Holiday season. Mia shared several pictures celebrating Christmas and the pictures truly prove her love for all things red.

While sharing a picture of herself and her beau Robert Sandberg in front their Christmas with their pet dog, Mia wrote, "The Sandberg's wish you a very Happy Christmas from our makeshift sears studio." In another picture, Mia can be seen going all red and bold for the Christmas photoshoot.

18 million followers

The former porn star recently touched 18 million followers on Instagram and shared the news with netizens in the most epic way. Mia took to Instagram and wrote, "18 million, holy shit where did you all come from!!!! Thanks for the constant verbal abuse. Life's been better since I muted you psychos from my comments, but to the ones who aren't psychos, sorry. Love you. Thanks for your love and support. But mostly fuck the psychos."

In an interview with Stephen Sackur for BBC's Hard Talk, Mia had spoken at length about her career in the porn industry. "I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren't forgivable. But time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now," she said.

"I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go on public. Because the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away," she had added.

Mia's romance on Instagram

Early this year, Mia got engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg. She quit the industry when she received death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist organisation after her controversial porn videos. Mia and Robert keep sharing romantic and cosy pictures from their everyday life on social media every day.