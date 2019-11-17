Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her. That's what Mia Khalifa is all about. The former porn star recently touched 18 million followers on Instagram and shared the news with netizens in the most epic way.

Thanking for the verbal abuse

Mia took to Instagram and wrote, "18 million, holy shit where did you all come from!!!! Thanks for the constant verbal abuse. Life's been better since I muted you psychos from my comments, but to the ones who aren't psychos, sorry. Love you. Thanks for your love and support. But mostly fuck the psychos."

When Mia was alienated

Mia keeps sharing tidbits from her professional and personal life on social media. In an interview with Stephen Sackur for BBC's Hard Talk, Mia had spoken at length about her career in the porn industry and also revealed that throughout these years, she has only earned Rs 8.5 lakh.

Mia revealed that she was not only left by her family and everyone she knew while she was in industry but even after she chose to quit it. "I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren't forgivable. But time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now," she said.

Mia's romance on Instagram

Early this year, Mia got engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg. She quit the industry when she received death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist organisation after her controversial porn videos.

Mia Khalifa had in August 2018 posted pictures with Robert Sandberg on social media and said, "Find someone that looks at you the way @robertsandberg looks at me after I've forced him to take our 1,264th selfie of the night. With patience and love, but a slight gleam in the eye begging me to get in the f**king car ♥️ Thank you for putting up with me, min älskling ♥️ #HesACatch #ThrowbackWednesday".

Mia under stress

Mia also revealed that she has been under stress even after quitting the industry because of the people around her and how they look at her. In the interview, she said, "I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go on public. Because the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away."