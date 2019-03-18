Former pornstar Mia Khalifa is engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg, and her fans can't keep calm! Mia Khalifa was one of the most loved pornstars on controversial websites such as PornHub. She quit the industry when she received death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist organisation after her controversial porn videos.

Mia Khalifa recently posted pictures of Robert Sandberg and herself, flaunting her engagement ring. She said against one picture, "Vi är förlovade!!!! ♥️ #StockholmSyndrome #Trapped". Reading this news, fans all over the world have mostly been congratulating the couple and blessing them.

Robert Sandberg also posted the engagement pictures from a restaurant where he proposed to Mia Khalifa. He said on Instagram, "We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES! The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a "new serving". Mia was too curious and eager to taste so she started to eat the inedible ingredients. I told her not do it and then I put the ring on the finger. I love you so much❤️ Thank you @chefjohnshields and team for a really good night and for making this happen. #happydays".

Mia Khalifa had in August 2018 posted pictures with Robert Sandberg on social media and said, "Find someone that looks at you the way @robertsandberg looks at me after I've forced him to take our 1,264th selfie of the night. With patience and love, but a slight gleam in the eye begging me to get in the f**king car ♥️ Thank you for putting up with me, min älskling ♥️ #HesACatch #ThrowbackWednesday".