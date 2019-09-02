One of the most popular names in the adult film industry Mia Khalifa has opened up about the prejudices attached with the industry. In an interview with Stephen Sackur for BBC's Hard Talk, Mia spoke at length about her career in the porn industry and also revealed that throughout these years she has only earned Rs 8.5 lakh.

Mia revealed that she was not only left by her family and everyone she knew while she was in industry but even after she chose to quit it. "I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren't forgivable. But time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now," she said.

Further talking about how different porn industry is and how people confuse it and expect the same things in their real lives, Mia said, "The things that men see in videos, they expect from the women in their lives, and that's just not reality. No one is going to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love."

Mia also revealed that she has been under stress even after quitting the industry because of the people around her and how they look at her. In the interview, she said, "I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go on public. Because the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away."

Porn star Mia Khalifa got engaged to boyfriend Robert Sandberg earlier this year. The Swedish chef proposed to the Lebanese-American sports show host and ex-pornstar Khalifa in Chicago. Mia and Robert informed their fans about their engagement through social media.