Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has gifted his favourite jacket to his Dabangg 3 co-star Kichcha Sudeep. After presenting it, the actor kissed it and said that he never thought he would ever part with it.

Salman Khan shares a great relationship with Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who has also starred in some Bollywood movies like Rann, Phoonk 1 and 2, Rakta Charitra 1 and 2. The filmgoers have seen the bonding between the two during several matches of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). Many of their fans wanted them to work in a movie together and they have fulfilled their wish

For the first time, the two actors shared screen space in recently released Dabangg 3, which featured Salman Khan as hero Chulbul Pandey and Sudeep as antagonist Balli Singh. The viewers have enjoyed their confrontations. Just like seen on the screen where both go loggerheads as worst enemies, their real-life friendship is something we cannot just take our eyes from.

Salman Khan recently gifted Sudeep a jacket which had the most heartfelt print on it of his most beloved pet who passed away. Kichcha is ecstatic about his gesture. He took to Instagram to share an adorable picture and he captioned it with, "A line SK sir said when he put this jacket on to me. I never thought I would ever part with this jacket. He got his favourite pets pic painted on this jacket in its memory. I know what it means to part with something that's deeply connected. Thank u for this luv sir."

Salman and Sudeep's bond

The brotherly bond shared by Salman Khan and Sudeep has been winning over hearts with many of their fans showering them with good wishes. Many said that Kichcha has nailed it with his brilliant performance and he deserves a heartfelt gift from Sallu Miyan, who is heaped love and appreciations for his courtesy.

Dabangg 3 has been directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The movie has released successfully all over the nation on December 20 and has been doing really well at the ticket counters with its six-day total collection reaching Rs 123 crore net at the domestic box office and the fans have nothing but praises for Sudeep.