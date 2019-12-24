Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 witnessed over 50 percent drop in its collection at the Indian box office on Monday. But its four-day total collection has inched closer to Rs 100 crore net mark in the domestic market.

Despite the anti-CAA protests in the country, Dabangg 3 managed to cross Rs 80 crore net mark at the Indian box office in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Dabangg3 - despite protests affecting its biz severely - packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions."

With the anti-CAA protests continuing across the country, many people in the film industry were curious to see how the Salman Khan starrer will perform on Monday. Dabangg 3 has surprised them by remaining rock-steady at the ticket counters. When compared to its opening day, the movie witnessed around 50 percent dip in its business on the fourth day. This is the usual decline for any Bollywood film.

As per early estimates, Dabangg 3 has collected Rs 12 crore net at the Indian box office on Monday, taking its four-day total to Rs 93.15 crore net in the domestic market. Sumit Kadel, an observer of Bollywood trade, tweeted, "#Dabangg3 Monday- ₹ 10-12 cr nett ( Early estimates) Film is maintaining strong hold at mass belts & single screens, average at plexes. Final number can come little higher too."

Dabangg 3 has suffered a huge loss of Rs 12 crore due to the anti-CAA protest. Its business is expected to grow on Wednesday due to the Christmas holiday. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Dabangg3 partially regains lost ground on Day 3. Biz jumps across circuits. Loses a big chunk of opening weekend biz [approx ₹ 12 cr] due to protests. Day 4 [Mon] crucial. #Christmas celebrations [Tue evening onwards and Wed] should boost biz."

Dabangg 3 is the third instalment in the super-hit Dabang series, which had created a lot of hype for the film. But Besides the protest against the CAA, the film suffered from low-key marketing, a lack of promotional plans and weak music and lower screen count than Dabangg and Dabangg 2. These aspects resulted in poor advance booking.