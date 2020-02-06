While Tiger Shroff is winning many hearts with his action, the fans of Shraddha Kapoor upset with the trailer of Bhaagi 3. They say that she deserves better roles and the makers of the film should understand it.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. Her ability to get into the skin of her characters is unmatched. In the trailer of Baaghi 3, she is seen in a whole new avatar being more badass and portraying a bold and confident character. She is also seen abusing, something she has never done before. It is a pleasant surprise as she always brings something new to the table.

The actress had a successful 2019 with Saaho and Chhichhore, both of which were box office hits and saw Shraddha essay characters that were different from each other. With 2020, she once again proved her versatility with Street Dancer 3D, where she essayed the role of a dancer and executed it flawlessly. Now with Baaghi 3 where she will portray a confident never before seen character who is a total badass.

But the trailer of Baaghi 3 shows that Shraddha Kapoor has little scope for her role in the movie, which appears to be a show of Tiger Shroff. Many of her fans are apparently not happy with the role. They say that the actress deserves the better one.

Here is how a few fans say about Baaghi 3:

Yasir @yasir_mem0n

Very funny trailer. Laughed harder. Please Shradha don't waste your talent working on this illogical movies. You are a very good actor and the movies like Chhichhore and Stree suits you.

@akarsh @akarsh844

@ShraddhaKapoor is baar kuch jyada hi hogya I m very dissapointed and not Like the trailer of #Baaghi3Trailer

Ashutosh @Ashutos01737825

As far as trailer,U deserve more than this! @ShraddhaKapoor just want to see u in big n prominent role,In 1st series you were excellant but in this a big letdown coz want to see you in MVP role,where you can show the world that u are best #ShraddhaKapoor #Baaghi3Trailer

Sk @taniya7_