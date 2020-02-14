Love Aaj Kal 2 released today, on Valentine's Day no less, but the movie is finding it hard to feel the love. The movie is meant to be a follow-up to the first romantic drama by Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. This time around, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, are seen on screen for the first time becoming the talk of the town.
As the film gains traction at the cinema, the movie reviews are split. In the past, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have both played very different characters on screen, so this will be new for their audiences. But, the love for the film isn't really catching on.
What the Critics say
The critics have all given lack-lustre for the film, praising Khan's performance but shunning the film for being boring and tired. Yet, critics like Subhash K. Jha called it an "enchanting excursion." Indian Express asked, where the heart had gone in the film?
Even though Valentine's day is a day of love, the reviews pointed at the treatment of the film for weighing the movie down. In the meantime, we had a few critics like KRK called the film, "high voltage torture." It's still the first day, but Love Aaj Kal 2 has managed to gain love and hate it seems in equal proportions. Although the film is picking up at the cinema with Valentine's Day working in its favour.
A Meme-only review of Love Aaj Kal
While the movie plays in theatres, Love Aaj Kal 2 is gaining popularity on social media for spurring the creativity of mememakers in the country. Whether or not the film does well at the box office, it's sure to bring a smile to your face, or rather the memes will. With these memes, you'll never need another review of the movie again:
Audience watching LoveAajKal midway be like.. #LoveAajKal #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/vA8adX93qX— प्रथमेश खोत (@co0l1992) February 14, 2020
Audience looking for good story, plot, screenplay, entertainment in LoveAajKal. #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/DUConTHkHC— Prince Dhawan (@PrinceDhawan_) February 14, 2020
#LoveAajKal #LoveAajKal2review #LoveAjkal2 Love Aaj Kal #LoveAajKalReview— Mohammad Fahim (@fahim_78) February 14, 2020
My Friend: Why did you watched Love Aaj Kal 2
Me: pic.twitter.com/RWu1hpRod4
#LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan— Dhaval Balai (@DhavalBalai) February 14, 2020
When someone force me to come with them to watch "Love Aaj kal 2".
I simply refuse!
They asks reason.
My reaction be like?: pic.twitter.com/iYPoSksIOa
#LoveAajKalReview— dǝɐdपूल (@immy_neutron) February 14, 2020
Love aaj kal
(old). (New) pic.twitter.com/6uANOM6cdn
People after seeing love aaj kal #SaraAliKhan #KartikAaryan #LoveAajKal2 review pic.twitter.com/7SNS5bRP9I— Sarabjot singh (@Sarabjo66776869) February 14, 2020
Me cancelling tickets of love aaj kal after reading reviews #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/5qEzvpGDWq— FASCISM overloaded (@anonymous91234) February 14, 2020
Me to Cinema hall gatekeeper after watching Love Aaj Kal..#LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal2review pic.twitter.com/00TqmabGzx— अनवर 'सिंह' डिसूज़ा (@kiroriwalanuj) February 14, 2020
People going to watch Love Aaj Kal 2..#LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKalReview #LoveAajKal2review #LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/ng9Q816grQ— अनवर 'सिंह' डिसूज़ा (@kiroriwalanuj) February 14, 2020
#LoveAajKalReview— Dr D. (@TheChilledDoc) February 14, 2020
Guy showing his girlfriend #LoveAajKal on #ValentinesDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Fo4EvrretU
