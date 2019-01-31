After getting a good start at the Tamil box office in January, Kollywood is now entering February with high hopes. There were seven movies released in the month and Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam have set the cash registering ringing. As a result, the filmmaker, who had planned to release their films in January, postponed their projects by a month.

February looks a packed month in Kollywood. Every week will have at least four to five films and 1 and 14 February will witness huge number of releases. Here, we are listing the films releasing in the month.

Movie Name: Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven

Release Date: 1 February

Sundar's C-directorial and Simbu-starrer Vandha Rajavadhan Varuven is the biggest release of February. It is a remake of Telugu film, Attarintiki Daredi. Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa are the female leads in the Tamil flick.

Movie Name: Peranbu

Release Date: 1 February

Mammootty and Anjali's Peranbu has already garnered highly positive reviews at film festivals and from those, who have already watched the film. Anjali is the female lead in the Ram-directorial which has Samuthirakani, Livingston and others in the cast.

Movie Name: Sarvam Thaala Mayam

Release Date: 1 February

Rajiv Menon's Sarvam Thaala Mayam is a musical movie, directed by Rajiv Menon. The film has Aparna Balamurali in the female lead. AR Rahman has composed the film, which has also garnered positive reviews from the critics and celebrities from special screenings.

Movie Name: Sagaa

Release Date: 1 February

Murugesh-directorial Sagaa has Sathya, Siva, Kathir, Jacky and Ganga in the leads. It is a tale of friendship and revenge majorly set inside a prison.

Movie Name: Pei Ellam Pavam

Release Date: 1 February

Arasu and Kerala-based Dona Shankar play leads in debutant Deepak Narayanan-directorial Pei Ellam Pavam, a ghost horror comedy film. It is the lead hyped film among the movies releasing on 1 February.

Movie Name: Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

Release Date: 7 February

Santhanam's latest movie is a sequel to his 2015 hit movie, Dhilluku Dhuddu. It is a horror comedy movie, written and directed by Rambhala.

Movie Name: Yatra

Release Date: 7 February

Mammootty will have one more release a week after his Peranbu. It is the biopic of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhara Reddy which is releasing in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Movie Name: Dev

Release Date: 14 February

Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh's Dev is an action adventure thriller. The movie was originally planned to release in 21 December 2018.

Movie Name: Oru Adaar Love

Release Date: 14 February

Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love has become a sensation in India. The movie, which is being originally made in Malayalam, will be releasing in all the South Indian languages.

Movie Name: Varma

Release Date: 14 February

Bala's Varma, which marks the debut of Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv, will be a Valentine's Day treat. It is the Tamil remake of Telugu hit movie Arjun Reddy.

Movie Name: 100% Kadhal

Release Date: 14 February

In less than two weeks after Sarvam Thaala Mayam, GV Prakash will have one more release in the form of 100% Kadhal. It is the remake of Telugu hit movie 100 Percent Love.

Movie Name: Boomerang

Release Date: 15 February

Atharvaa and Megha Akash's Boomerang is an action thriller. R Kannan has written, directed and produced the movie.

Movie Name: Nadodigal 2

Release Date: 22 February

Samuthirakani is back with a sequel to his superhit movie Nadodigal. M Sasikumar and Anjali are in the leads along with Athulya Ravi, Bharani and others.

Movie Name: Kanne Kalaimaane

Release Date: 22 February

Kanne Kalaimaane stars Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leads. It is a romantic drama directed by Seenu Ramasamy.

Apart from these films, Thirumanam, Kalavani 2, Nethraa, Dha Dha 87, Kazhugu 2, Vaandu, Agni vs Devi, Pancharaaksharam and Krishnam are also being planned to be released in the month of February. However, the dates of the movies scheduled for release might change at the last moment due to lack of screens.