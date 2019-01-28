Peranbu, one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year is all set to grace the big screens on February 01. Prior to the release of the movie, makers of the film conducted a special screening in Kochi for industry personnel and media professionals.

As per the latest reports, the film has apparently impressed everyone who attended the event, and people are praising Mammootty and director Ram for showcasing poetesque visuals on screen.

After watching 'Peranbu' celebrities also shared their review about the movie. Noted Mollywood director Sathyan Anthikkadu lauded director Ram for making a film with bold cinematic language. Sathyan also made it clear that he does not have the guts to make a movie with such a theme. The 'Njan Prakashan' director also added that the film is blessed with soulful music, wonderful direction, impeccable acting by Mammootty, and magical frames.

"I am still in an emotional shock. I am getting such a cinematic experience after a long time. 'Peranbu' has garnered appreciation during its screening at various International film festivals. It is our luck that Mammootty has acted in such a fine movie. Undoubtedly, Mammootty is one of the most fine-tuned actors in the Indian film industry," said director Kamal, Malayala Manorama reports.

Renowned writer Balachandran Chullikkadu said that the film is capable of bringing disabled kids and their parents to light from darkness.

"Movies used to affect us in different manners. Some movies will make us thrilled, while some others will make us laugh. But Peranbu is such a film which broke my emotional stability. I do not have words to describe Mammootty's acting as we are witnessing it for the past three decades. After the screening, writer SN Swamy came to me and told that Peranbu is the most haunting movie from Mammootty after Thaniyavarthanam," said Sibi Malayil.

After watching the movie, Mollywood Superstar Nivin Pauly also shared his review about 'Peranbu'. Calling the movie 'poignantly beautiful', Nivin Pauly revealed that Mammootty is at his best in 'Peranbu'.

Apart from Mammootty, 'Peranbu' also stars Anjali, Anjali Ameer and Suraj Venjarammoodu in the lead roles.