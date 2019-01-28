Mammootty, the three-times National Award-winning actor is widely touted to be one of the finest performers in the Indian film industry. Even though the actor has been proclaiming his strong presence through classic movies over the past three decades, Mammootty is yet to receive Padma Bhushan, one of the top civilian honours in India.

This year, Mohanlal was conferred with Padma Bhushan and it has irked section of Mammootty fans. As per these fans, mainly active on social media platforms like Facebook, Mammootty deserved Padma Bhushan years back, but he has been always sidelined due to his South Indian origin and political ideologies. Mammootty fans argue that Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan was given Padma Bhushan in 2010, but Mollywood perfectionist Mammootty is yet to receive this top honour.

Some of these fans even went a step ahead and argued that Mohanlal has received this honour just because of his strong Sangh Parivar connections. A few months back, Mohanlal had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and they believe that this talk had played a crucial role in taking Mohanlal's name ahead in the Padma race.

It should be noted that Mammootty is a strong CPI(M) supporter, and he has many times opened up about his political stance in front of the general public.

Even though several social media users and the actor's fans are trolling Mohanlal for getting Padma Bhushan, Mammootty congratulated the 'Lucifer' actor for his achievement via his official Facebook page.

On the acting front, Mammootty is currently awaiting the release of his new Tamil movie 'Peranbu' directed by Ram. Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Anjali Ameer, Sadhana, Anjali, Samuthirakani and Suraj Venjarammoodu in other prominent roles.

The official trailer of 'Peranbu' was released recently, and it received positive reviews from all corners. The film which had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam will be released all across the world on February 1.