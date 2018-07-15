After months of anxious wait, the official first look teaser of Mammootty's new movie 'Peranbu' has been released, and it has already taken the audiences to a state of frenzy. The two minutes and twenty-five seconds teaser features the four-time National award winner in the most adorable avatar, and within these few minutes, the actor proved that he is undoubtedly the best method actor in the Indian film industry.

A masterpiece is coming to mesmerize the audiences

The teaser begins with the quotes of Olaf Moller, a German-based film critic and curator. After watching the world premiere of the movie at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, Moller wrote "Peranbu is the rarest of masterpieces. A film that challenges many social taboos by simply showing people behave humanly and decently. The words realism and drama acquire new depth and meaning. Thanks to the genius of Ram."

Later, the teaser introduces Mammootty's character. At the first glance, audiences can come to the conclusion that his character is emotionally bonded to a small kid who has difficulties to walk. Mammootty can be seen trying to imitate the way in which a partially paralyzed kid is trying to walk, and after initial attempts, he comes to know that nature and fate are too ruthless. He later says that it is too brutal to compare one person with another.

The trailer ends with the quote of acclaimed cinematographer PC Sreeram, "Saw this unbelievable creation of Ram. Mammootty has given a new dimension to Peranbu."

Ram: A director with an impeccable cinematic language

Ram, director of 'Peranbu' has previously directed the national award-winning flick 'Thanga Meenkal'. The silent yet touching mood of 'Peranbu' teaser indicates that the filmmaker is all set to offer something special to the audiences. Even silence spoke a lot in this teaser, and the same is expected when the film hit the theaters.

Anjali Ameer has played the role of female lead in 'Peranbu'. The supporting star cast includes Samuthirakani, Aruldoss, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Siddique. The music of this film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Suriya Pradhaman has edited the flick.