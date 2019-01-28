Mahat Raghavendra has revealed about the strong character of his close friend Silambarasan aka Simbu. He opened up on the VTV star's ability to overcome from the break-ups without shedding tears, while mentioning about an incident which made him cry, once.

In an interview, Mahat said that the harsh criticism over Simbu's message during the Cauvery issue last year pained him more than the break-ups.

"A lot of people cry during breakups, to express their emotions, but Simbu didn't. But, when people trolled him for the video he released during the Kaveri protest, he cried a lot. This was because he uttered each and every line in that video from his heart. He was heartbroken when people didn't take it in the right way," Behindwoods quoted Mahat as saying.

Simbu had first dated Nayanthara. They were spotted together at film events and public places. There were strong rumours then that they were madly in love and it lasted for a few years before parting ways.

A few years later, Simbu fell in love with Hansika Motwani and they even had confessed about their relationship on Twitter. Something went wrong and they separated.

Coming to Cauvery protest, Simbu's call for unity among Kannadigas and Tamils over the water issue met with a positive response in Karnataka. Although a section of Tamil media mocked his initiative and was subject to trolls by social media users for what they considered to be "begging."

He asked Kannadigas to share a glass of water to Tamils in Karnataka to bridge gap between the people from two states.