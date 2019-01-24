After her private pictures leaked and went viral on social media sites, Hansika Motwani has now reacted to the issue by claiming that her mobile and Twitter accounts were hacked. [Scroll down to see the photos]

"Phone n Twitter hacked please don't respond to any random messages . My back end team is working on getting things in control. [sic]" Hansika Motwani wrote.

A few pictures of the actress surfaced on social media sites a few days ago. The photos of the actress apparently from a bikini photoshoot took the social media by storm. In a matter of hours, the pictures were all over the internet, causing distress to her fans.

Her team has been apparently working round the clock to ensure that the controversial pics get deleted from all the sources on internet.

In the recent times, there are instances of phones or social media accounts of celebrities getting hacked. Notably, Akshara Haasan had become victim of such hacking in the recent memory as her private pics were leaked by a hacker.

Coming back to her movies, Hansika Motwani is currently working on UR Jameel-directorial Tamil thriller Maha. The bold posters of the movie, which has Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunaran, Nassar and others in the cast, have raised eyebrows.

Apart from Maha, Hansika Motwani is also working on Atharvaa's next movie 100. Sam Anton-directorial film has Yogi Babu, Radharavi and others in the cast.