Hacking mobile phones of celebrities and leaking their private photos/videos were earlier associated with Hollywood. But now similar incidents are being witnessed in India these days.

A few months ago, we had read about Akshara Haasan's privacy being breached and snaps making it to the internet without her consent.

Now, Hansika Motwani seems to have landed in a similar position. Well, a few pictures of the actress have been leaked on social media sites.

In a few pictures, the actress is seen taking selfies in her gym attire. In another picture, the Velayudham girl is seen wearing a two-piece white bikini.

Looking at the pictures of the actress in the bikini, one gets an impression that she has donned the two-piece for a fashion and apparel brand. However, there is no clarity on whether her mobile has been hacked or it is unveiled after her approval.

Earlier, a nude video of a lookalike of Hansika Motwani had hit the internet and gone viral. She had clarified that she was not the girl in the clip and it was the case of mistaken identity.

On the professional front, Hansika Motwani is busy with UR Jameel-directorial Tamil thriller Maha. It is a woman-centric project, which has Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunaran, Nassar and others in the cast. Her bold photos from the movie had raised eyebrows.

She is also working on Atharvaa's next movie 100. Sam Anton-directorial film has Yogi Babu, Radharavi and others in the cast.