Mars, as we know it is barren land with lots of rocks scattered across its surface. Recently, NASA had sent its Perseverance Rover to the Red Planet to determine whether Mars was once home to an alien civilization. As the search for alien life continues steadily, a section of conspiracy theorists believes that they have already found evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars.

Alien archway on Mars?

One of the most prominent conspiracy theorists who has claimed to have spotted several anomalies on Martian images taken by NASA is Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher who is currently operating from Taiwan. In one of his recent website post, Waring claimed to have discovered an alien archway on the surface of the Red Planet, and he believes it as an authentic proof of extraterrestrial existence on Mars.

"I found a doorway that was standing all alone at the base of the hillside on Mars. I found it in Sol 1381 and the detail is fantastic. The archway is about 18 inches tall or 45 cm, however, I believe the bottom of the doorway is buried below some dirt from the hillside, so it may be 2X taller. The doorway is of course part of a larger structure that no longer exists. The accents of the timing around the doorway is very beautiful," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Pareidolia misleading Waring

The findings made by Waring has always convinced his followers, and they believe that these anomalies are indicating the presence of aliens that might have once lived on the Red Planet.

However, skeptics, as always, have dismissed the findings made by Waring, and they claim that his findings are classic cases of pareidolia. According to these skeptics, pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.