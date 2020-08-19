Several conspiracy theorists strongly believe that alien life on Mars is real, and they argue that space agencies like NASA are covering up realities of extraterrestrial existence on the Red Planet. Adding up the heat to these seemingly unbelievable theories, Scott C Waring, a popular conspiracy theorist who is currently operating from Taiwan has claimed to have discovered a human foot on the Martian surface.

Ancient aliens on Mars?

In his recent post on the website UFO Sightings Daily, Waring claimed that discoveries like these should be studied seriously. The self-styled alien hunter argued that similar discoveries if made on Greece, will make people think about the existence of a civilization, but when the same things happen on Mars, nobody seems bothered.

"There is no shoe or sock covering it...just the foot and upper ankle area. If this was found in Greece pulled from the ground...there would be no doubt that it was an ancient foot of person long ago...so how could we not do the same for Mars?" wrote Waring on the website UFO Sightings Daily.

Waring's discoveries dismissed by experts

This is not the first time that Waring is making such seemingly bizarre claims about alien existence on Mars. A few months back, Waring has claimed to have discovered a thigh-bone like structure on Mars, and he called it authentic proof of alien existence.

Surprisingly, after making this discovery, Waring also urged United States President Donald Trump to appoint him as the head of NASA. The conspiracy theorist also assured that he will open all secrets surrounding alien existence if he gets a chance to operate the United States space agency.

However, experts who have analyzed Waring's findings have always classified it as cases of pareidolia. Pareidolia is a unique capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns, and this phenomenon is touted to be misleading Waring every time. According to experts, the alleged foot-like structure on Mars is nothing but a rock with a weird shape.