Taapsee Pannu had hit the headlines eight years ago when her ex-boyfriend Mahat Raghavendra was allegedly involved in a fight with Manchu Manoj. A complaint was registered by the budding Tamil actor alleging the son of Telugu veteran actor Mohan Babu of assaulting him in a high-profile party and media had blamed her the reason behind the brawl.

The Police Complaint

Mahat Raghavendra had filed a complaint at Royapettah police station in Chennai that Manchu Manoj punched him on his face. The Tamil actor with a swollen face was taken to a hospital and his friends had informed the police.

Later, the Bigg Boss Tamil 1 contestant gave details to the cops about what lead to the fight and instantly it became a hot news in Tamil and Telugu media. It was speculated that they had a brawl over Taapsee Pannu.

To everybody's surprise, he withdrew the complaint and said that Manchu Manoj was his good friend. Lakshmi Manchu, later denied the rumours and said, "Both Manoj and Mahat are good friends and they continue to be. It is normal for friends to have difference of opinion. But I can sure say no such incident took place on that day.

How did Taapsee Pannu React?

Taapsee Pannu was not at the spot, but she was quite shocked about the incident. The actress, who was trying to gain her foothold in the film industry, then, released a press release to deny her involvement and requested people not to drag her in unnecessary issues.

She said, "I was in Kurnool on work when the incident took place. The allegations about my involvement are totally false. I know Mohan Babu uncle, Lakshmi, Vishnu and Manoj from the day I entered the industry and they are a very important reason for where I am today. They have treated and protected me like a family member. I am like a younger sister to Lakshmi, Manoj and Vishnu! So it's only cheap of anyone to link me up with Manoj and get publicity out of it.

'I have nothing to do with Mahat'

They have protected me from people who have tried to misuse my name. And it is sad and annoying to have someone dragging my name into something just to create an issue and get noticed. I am not in a relationship with anyone. I have nothing to do with Mahat. I just want to be left alone. Those who are dragging me into this issue have nothing to lose, but I have a reputation which I have built for myself by working hard and I want that to be respected,"

She concluded, "I hope my statement is respected. It's the character of a girl in question and it's sad to see someone trying to spoil it for cheap reasons.