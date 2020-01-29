Mahat Raghavendra has formally announced the news of his marriage to his girlfriend Prachi Mishra. The Tamil actor will tie the knot in a private event with the model on Thursday, 30 January.

He shared his excitement with his fans on his Instagram account. On his page he wrote, "When someone asks me how it all began, I don't really know what to say. It just happened and it just felt so right. You came into my life and made everything a little better. We have been through it all- learnt from the bad days and celebrated the good ones.

And most importantly, only grown to understand each other better with every bit of it. To think that we are just a day away from being married, I feel lucky and blessed to have come a long way. I've enjoyed every day with you Prachi. And I am excited to see what the future holds for us. Even if we are lost in translation, I know we'll have a good time! Thank you. I love you. Thank you FOR BEING YOU. [sic]"

After years of courtship, the couple took the first step towards formalising their relationship with engagement in April 2019. Nine months later, the couple is getting married with the blessings of both the families.

Like in every relationship, there have been ups and downs in Mahat and Prachi's affair. Notably, when the actor had fell in love with his fellow co-contestant Yashika Aannand in Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 and confessed that he had started liking her, but he was unwilling to get serious with her as there was a girl (Prachi) waiting outisde the house for him.

Following his confession, Prachi Mishra had announced on her social media page that he wants to end her relationship with him, but the couple patched up once he was eliminated from Kamal Haasan-hosted show.