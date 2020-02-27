Taapsee Pannu's is getting rave reviews by the critics for her film Thappad. The actor has always been vocal about the choice of scripts. Having worked with a pool of stars in South and Bollywood, Taapsee now desires to work with Hrithik Roshan!

Taapsee along with the star cast of her film Thappad was present on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film.

While interviewing the cast, Kapil Sharma put forth the question if they fancied any actor enough to get a picture with them. Talking about the same, Taapsee shared, "I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia's birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together and I'll take my chance then!"

She further added, "I really admire our country's sports personalities, too, and I would love to click pictures with them. They are real heroes of our nation."

In the show, when Kapil congratulated Taapsee on winning the Best Actor critics award, Taapsee thanked him and gave the credit to his show, "Because I promoted my movie on The Kapil Sharma Show, my movie has won the prestigious award. Hence I have come again on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Thappad," Taapsee further added.

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will entail many revelations on the sets of Thappad by the cast - Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, and director Anubhav Sinha. In addition to being a laugh riot, the episode is going to be a roller coaster ride of sorts. The fun conversations continued throughout the evening when Taapsee also revealed that they took more than six retakes for the 'Thappad' scene!

Aren't we excited now!