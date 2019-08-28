The box office clash between the upcoming movies War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy apparently created a kind of fight between the fans of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and megastar Chiranjeevi.

The most waited action thriller - War - starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is scheduled for worldwide release on October 2. It will clash with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is set to hit the screens on the same date as a Dussehra treat. While a lot is being spoken and written about this clash, an old video of Hrithik Roshan talking about Chiranjeevi is going viral and creating a lot of buzz on social media.

The viral video is a clip from Hrithik Roshan's interview with Telugu TV news channel NTV and it was telecast back in the third week of June 2017. When asked about Telugu films in the interview, the Bollywood superstar had gone gaga over the Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi's amazing personality.

In this video, Hrithik Roshan is seen saying, "I have loved Telugu films and I like some of the stars over there for their great work. I have met Chiranjeevi sir so many times in my life. But I have to say apart being a huge star, the humility and just the way he gives love to everyone is very surprising to me. I have been so touched."

Hrithik Roshan adds, "I remember that there was a party at the IIFA and all the big stars were there. Chiranjeevi sir was there. The party was hosted by me, but he was going all out of his way in serving some of the guest there. I was so touched and absolutely amazed. I have so much respect for him. It shows the culture of the enter world over there (Tollywood). He is very polite, respectful and amazing person."

The clash between War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has led to a fight between Hrithik Roshan and Chiranjeevi's fans, who are leaving no stone unturned on social media to prove that their favourite star is greater than the other. A fan of Chiru shared the above-mentioned video and said that even Hrithik is inspired by the megastar. Their fight is going to be more intensive, as both the films near their release date.

However, War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy are made on whopping budgets and the stakes are very high on both the films. Since both of them are set for release in multiple languages across India, they are likely to eat away each other's earnings, which may lead to loss of their distributors. It should be seen whether the makers of both would sit together and change the release date of one of the two films.