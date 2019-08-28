Megastar Chiranjeevi revealed on the script of his upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was ready more than 10 years ago, but the project could not be materialised due to budget constraint.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most anticipated period movies of 2019. Ram Charan, who is bankrolling it under Konidela Production Company, released its teaser in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on the eve of Chiranjeevi's birthday. The video has received 33.16 million views on YouTube so far and all the film goers, who watched it, are impressed with it.

Ram Charan is all excited to complete his father Chiranjeevi's twelve-year-old dream project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He has expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew of the film in helping him fulfil his father's dream. In a statement to media, the mega power star said, "I would take this opportunity to thank this great star cast we have put together."

Ram Charan added, "It wouldn't have been possible if it was my Dad and the love that they have for him who wanted to be a part of this journey, which was his dream project, to get down recognized that was really kind of all the actors who helped me to put us together. Like Dad said its all about the content, coming with the right content matters a lot at the end of the day."

Chiranjeevi has starred in 150 movies, but not even one of them was a historical movie. Hence, he considers Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy his dream project. Talking about it, Chiru said, "It was lying with the story since most of the decade, because of the budget constraint I couldn't make this movie. Now Charan, Surinder Reddy came forward to make this movie at one point of another level. My dream came true."

Ram Charan has received applause from all the fans and industry peers on standing true as an ideal son in fulfilling his father's more than a decade old unfulfilled dream. After watching the larger than life teaser, the fans are already pumped up and are appreciating the hard work invested towards the film. They are ready to take a seat back in the theatres to get lost in the film's story-rich and high ended visual depictions.

The period drama is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. The movie features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.