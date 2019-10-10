Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has kept the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office on the weekdays too. The movie has surpassed Rs 200 crore gross mark in the global market on its ninth day.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected Rs 160.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its five-day-extended first weekend. The movie witnessed over 50 percent drop in its collection on Monday, when compared to its Sunday business. The film showed decent growth on Tuesday, as it was a holiday on the account of the Dussehra festival. It minted around Rs 29.10 crore gross in these two days.

The Surender Reddy-directed historical movie witnessed a steep decline in its collection on Wednesday. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected approximately Rs 7 crore gross at the global box office on its eighth day, taking its total collection to Rs 196.2 crore gross. The movie just fell short of Rs 3.80 crore.

As per early trends, the Ram Charan-produced period drama is holding well at ticket counters across the globe on Thursday, which happens to be the last day of its opening week. As you are reading this article, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected much-needed amount to surpass Rs 200 crore gross mark on the ninth day.

Ram Charan has reportedly spent over Rs 200 crore on its production and promotion and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has fetched him Rs 200 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 119 crore for its distributors in eight days. Considering its current pace, the film is likely to incur huge losses to the distributors from non-Telugu states.

Here are the eight-day and area-wise earnings of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.