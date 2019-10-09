Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (SRNR) has shown decent growth in its collection at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) on Tuesday. It inched closer to Rs 125 crore gross mark in seven days.

Having superb opening, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected Rs 103.30 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in its five-day-extended first weekend. The movie became the second-highest grosser in the opening weekend in 2019 after Saaho. The film earned Rs 69.14 crore for its distributors in the Telugu states.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy witnessed some amount of downfall in its collection on Monday, but the movie went on to show decent growth on Tuesday, as it was a holiday on account of Dussehra. Despite having hiked ticket rates, most of the cinema halls ran to packed houses in the Telugu states on its seventh day.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected approximately Rs 11.80 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on Tuesday, taking its seven-day total collection to Rs 123.26 crore gross in the Telugu states. The Surender Reddy-directed movie earned Rs 83.48 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 115.40 crore on its rights. The film has recovered 72.33 percent of their investments.

Here are the day and area-wise earnings of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.

Area Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Day 7 Total Nizam 8.14 3.98 2.55 2.55 2.53 1.94 2.28 23.97 Ceded 5.54 1.76 1.36 1.29 1.75 1.20 1.70 14.60 Vizag 4.64 1.64 1.11 1.19 1.40 0.74 1.55 12.27 G East 4.75 0.54 0.41 0.37 0.57 0.32 0.49 7.45 G West 4.02 0.35 0.27 0.25 0.37 0.22 0.38 5.86 Krishna 3.04 0.71 0.49 0.44 0.72 0.39 0.56 7.35 Guntur 5.06 0.67 0.46 0.46 0.73 0.44 0.63 8.45 Nellore 2.09 0.27 0.21 0.19 0.27 0.19 0.31 3.53 Total 37.28 9.92 6.86 6.74 8.34 5.45 7.90 83.48

Here are the theatrical rights' prices and earnings of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The numbers may vary as they are based on different sources.