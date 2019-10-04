Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has crossed Rs 100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office on its second day, but its two-day business is much lower than the opening day record of Saaho.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Since it is a patriotic movie, the makers felted that the film has a pan-India appeal and dubbed this Telugu movie and released it in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Hence, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the next big-ticket Tollywood project after Saaho. After seeing its hype, the trade analyst had predicted that the Chiranjeevi starrer movie, which has a huge screen count and an advance booking, would big opening that would be almost equal to that of the Prabhas starrer film.

Having good advance booking, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy opened to fantastic response in the Telugu states, Karnataka and USA, where Chiranjeevi enjoys huge fanbases. But the movie registered poor occupancy in other parts of India and international markets. Its collection was affected by War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and Hollywood movie Joke.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected Rs 81.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release. The movie shattered the records of Vinaya Vidheya Rama (Rs 42 crore gross) and Maharshi (Rs 48.50 crore gross) and became the second biggest opener of 2019 after Saaho, which collected Rs 125 crore gross on the first day of its release.

Despite getting positive talk, the Chiranjeevi starrer witnessed a steep decline in its collection on Thursday. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected approximately Rs 20.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its second day, taking its total collection to Rs 102 crore gross in the global market.

Sumit Kadel, a film trade observer, tweeted, "#SyeraaNarasimhaReddy 2 Days worldwide Gross is HUGE is approx ₹ 102 cr. Film audience word of mouth is FANTASTIC. Looks like a BLOCKBUSTER."

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is still short of Rs 23 crore gross to surpass the opening day mark of Saaho. Considering its current pace of collection, the movie will not be able to surpass the mark even on its third day. The film may become hit for the distributors in the Telugu states, Karnataka and overseas, but it is likely to incur losses to the distributors in other areas.