Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made a decent collection at the worldwide box office in the five-day-extended first weekend and pushed Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu out of the list of all-time top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films.

The hype and curiosity surrounding Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy generated various aspects making its theatrical rights sell at record prices. The distributors booked nearly 4,000 screens for the film across the globe in a bid to cash in Chiru mania. The hype helped it register decent advance booking.

The Surender Reddy-directed period movie opened to humongous response at the ticket counters with most of the cinema halls witnessing 100 per cent occupancy on Wednesday. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected Rs 81.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It broke the record of Chiru's biggest opener Khaidi No. 150 and also became the second biggest opener of 2019 after Saaho.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was successful in impressing the audience and meeting their expectations. Trade experts predicted that the word of mouth would help it go on strength to strength. It witnessed a steep decline of over 70 per cent on Thursday, remained rock-steady on Friday and Saturday. However, the film showed some of the growth in its business on Sunday.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected over Rs 160 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the five-day-extended first weekend. The film has shattered the lifetime records of Aravindha Sametha, Magadheera and Bharat Ane Nenu and become the seventh all-time highest-grossing Telugu film. With this, Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu, which minted Rs 144.55 crore gross, is out of the top 10 list.

Here is the list of all-time highest-grossing Telugu films. The numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in rupees, crore and gross.