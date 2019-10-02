Director Surender Reddy's Telugu movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (SRNR) starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, and Amitabh Bachchan, has got positive review and rating from audience.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an epic historical action film. Paruchuri Brothers have written the story, while Surender Reddy wrote screenplay and dialogues for the film, which has been produced by Ram Charan under the banner Konidela Production Company. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 170.50 minutes.

Sye Raa movie story: It is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Narasimha Reddy (Chiranjeevi) unites 5000 peasants to revolt against the British East India Company (EIC) in Kurnool district, Rayalaseema Region of Andhra Pradesh. How he protests changes to the Britishers' traditional agrarian system forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Surender Reddy has written a brilliant sceenplay for Sye Raa that is classic blend of emotion and action. The first half takes slow start, but the story takes takes a serious mode before tht interval. The second half is good and the last 35 minutes in the climax are the biggest highlights of the movie, say the audience.

Performances: Chiranjeevi has delivered brillaint performance and the kind of energy he has shown in the action scenes and dialogue delivery is amazing and it is sure to give goosebumps to fans. Nayanthara, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu and Amitabh Bachchan have done justice to their roles and they are also assets of the movie, say the viewers.

Sye Raa movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audence's reactions:

Idlebrain jeevi @idlebrainjeevi

Extraordinary action sequences in the first half of #SyeRaa. All the scenes between Chiru and British are well done! It's a very richly mounted project! First half is decent! #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy #SyeRaaDay #SyeRaa is a super duper blockbuster! Director Surender Reddy has given a classic narrative by mixing emotion with action. It's one of the best war films made in India. Chiranjeevi has given amazing performance and it's probably one of his best films in terms of performance (1/3) #SyeRaa is a perfect gift from Charan to his dad. Screenplay in second half is very good. It's like watching a Hollywood war film (yet looks genuine in Telugu). The twists in second half are good and final episode is superb (2/3) #SyeRaa is technically brilliant. Extraordinary cinematography, emotion-rousing background score, exhilarating action sequences give you the feeling of watching a finest film. Except for a slow first half an hour, this film has everything going right! Coming to the veracity of story and treatment, the makers have taken the premise and character of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and added a lot of fictional elements to make the film a fine war drama! #SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy

Harsha Vardhan @bandaruharsha

#SyeRaa Fantastic Performance by Megastar, shown the world why he is undisputed King.Excellent Production Values.Fantastic Direction. Superb startcast, everyone excelled in their roles. Excellentuuuuu.Block Buster.@KonidelaPro amazing

F A D E D @iamPvr_

Goosebumps..!!! Leaving some slow boring portions it's a highly satisfying Mass Entertainer with Superb Technical qualities. Almost everything is good including Camera,Music,VFx & Stunts. #MegastarChiranjeevi Take a Bow Man..!! 'MEGA' BLOCKBUSTER #SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy

RahulManiDravid @rahulmanidravid

What a gem of a movie is this...The way @DirSurender blended patriotism with drama and emotion, his strature as a director will grow as tall as an Eiffel tower post.. felt like bahubali.. #SyeRaa take a bow mega star #Chiranjeevi sir #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy

Bhavikk Sangghvi @bhavikksangghvi

#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy No Guns. No Glory. Only Guts. Chiranjeevi's portrayal of 'SNR' is grit personified. A big-screen entertainer of gargantuan proportions; this saga of first fight for freedom is worth a battle! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars)

DemoGorgoN #JOKER @Sham_Rahmaniac

#SyeRaa BLOCKBUSTER 1st half...Aa Narasimha Swamy malli puttadu dora..Aattt...Konchem Gap vacchesariki @DirSurender ni thakkuva anchana vesa, but aa Elevations Emotion + Action Perfect to the core #Nayanthara #Ratnavelu sir Epic stuff...!!! #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy

Film Analyst @BoAnalyst

#SyeRaa - What A Film From Chiranjeevi. Terrific Performance. Brilliant Making. @DirSurender Has A Clear Cut Winner Here. Cast To Script To Action, Everything Needs Appreciation. This Is Why People Prefer Chiranjeevi As A Star Than A Politician. - 4/5

Rajesh Gayle @RajeshGayle2

#syeraa A master storytelling by @DirSurender especially the way he handled the climax is brilliant @RathnaveluDop sir biggest asset MEGASTAR RAMPAGE all over @VijaySethuOffl Terrific performance Finally best movie in recent times ❤

Varun Arjun™ @VarunArjun7·

#SyeRaa First Half :- Pre Interval Goosebumps Chiru Acting Dialogues ah Fight enti ra Babu .....Young Heros ki Tough Competition la Undhi

Reciprocal Of Zero @Haseef_Offl