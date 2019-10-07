Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made an average collection at the box office outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the first weekend and the distributors are likely to suffer huge losses.

A host of aspects had generated massive hype for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Firstly, it is an epic action film, which is inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Secondly, this happens to be the first costume drama for megastar Chiranjeevi.

Thirdly, the movie has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie features superstars from four of these industries. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kannada superstar Sudeep, well-known Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and popular south Indian actresses Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Anushka Shetty have played important roles in it.

Lastly, the movie impressed the viewers and garnered praises from them. Despite having so many aspects, the movie has failed to make an expected amount of collection at the box office outside the Telugu states (except Karnataka) in the first weekend. Its current trends show that the movie will end up incurring huge losses to the distributors in these areas.

The trade experts in the film industry are now busy finding out factors that are responsible for its failure at the box office. They hold both producers and distributors equally responsible for the poor response for the movie at the ticket counters outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Firstly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was slated initially for Sankranti 2019 release, but the makers delayed the film on different dates. There was no clarity on its release date, which disappointed the fans. Secondly, they could have bridged this gap, by releasing interesting promos, which could hold its hype intact. But the promos were unveiled just a few days ahead of the film's release.

Thirdly, the audience was eagerly looking forward to the movie, as it deals with unsung freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh. But the makers did not promote it well in other parts of the country to make a pan-India product. They could have delayed the film for a few more weeks and publicized it well.

Fourthly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy clashed with Bollywood action thriller War starring popular young actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Due to this, the distributors in north India could not get enough screens and attention for the movie. This led the Chiranjeevi starrer to become flop at the north India box office.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#SyeRaaNaraSimhaReddy gets FlOP in Hindi belt, its very unfortunate that the film of this quality not getting enough space to perform in Hindi belt. Very bad decision by the makers and distributors to clash it deliberately with #WAR , solo release could have helped the film a lot."

Chiranjeevi previous outing Khaidi No. 150 crossed $1.5 million mark at the USA box office in its premiere shows. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy not only failed to achieve these numbers in its preview shows but also took next three days to surpass this mark in the country. The people in the industry are shocked by its average collection at the overseas box office.

Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#SyeRaaUSA crossed $1.5 Mn mark on Friday and will look to post big totals in the weekend. Despite Positive Reports and Grand Release, #SyeRaa is underperforming here. #SyeRaaNarashimhaReddy."

The producers appear to be responsible for its failure in non-Telugu states. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "South Indian Makers Continue to aim at #Baahubali2 but the fact remains, except #2Point0 none of them have managed to earn even 1/3 of the Legendary BB2. Makers should not go Pan India just for the sake of it without taking proper care of release, timing, dubbing and promotions."