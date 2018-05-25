Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhaskar has been on a tight schedule with promotions for her upcoming film. The Diva was spotted in various places with her co-stars looking stylish.

Recently, Swara was spotted in a white Atelier Zuhra short dress at a music launch event.

As Swara shared pictures of her in the cute dress on social media, the internet saw the outfit and its amazing resemblance to the girl from the Nirma washing powder commercial. And slowly this whole thing turned into a funny meme.

Swara too was impressed by the creativity and reposted the meme with the two pictures on Instagram. She captioned it as: Very observant I must say guys. Reminded me of my childhood ambition! I always wanted to be the 'washing powder Nirma child!'

Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Gosh, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The story revolves around four childhood best friends who reunite after ten years only to realize how drastically their lives have changed.

Talking about the film Kareena Kapoor Khan told Hindustan Times, "It's about four women at different stages of love in their lives. One is getting married, one divorced, one is already married with issues, and the other is commitment phobic. It is different space for me to be a part of and a fun film. People are used to seeing me in big-budget movies, like the ones with the Khans. This story is different as it's about four women. I wanted to be part of this world. My character is commitment phobic and doesn't want to get married. But she is also in love. She is completely different from the way I think."