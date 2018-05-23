Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor KhanInstagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan has apparently landed in soup over her comment on feminism. Her words did not go down well with some of the womenfolk on the social media.

During the music launch of Veere Di Wedding, Bebo was asked by a reporter what her idea about feminism is and if she is one.

"Well, I believe in equality. I wouldn't say I am a feminist. I would say I am a woman, and above all, I am a human being. I am as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan's wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. That's just the way I am," the 37-year-old diva said.

This statement from Kareena received much flak from women, who claim to be feminists. 

Apparently, Kareena saying she believes in equality and at the same time denying to be a feminist, did not go down well with many. Many women on Twitter ridiculed her idea of feminism and her statement as a whole.

However, there are some who have also been supporting Kareena and counter-slamming the trolls, saying that the "feminists" who claim to believe in "right to express opinion regardless of it being right or wrong", are now trolling Kareena for sharing her thoughts.

Check some of the tweets being made in regard to Kareena's statement on feminism:

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor, who however claims to be "true feminist", had found herself in rough patch for changing her name after marriage. Sonam had added the surname "Ahuja" to her name after tying the knot with Anand Ahuja. Many targeted her for calling herself a feminist and at the same time following the "patriarchal" concept.

Nonetheless, Sonam had defended herself saying that it was her choice to add her husband's surname to her name as none had pressurized to do so, and to have a right to choice is also a part of feminism. She had further said that her husband also added "S" to his name.