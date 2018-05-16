Race 3 actor Anil Kapoor's children, Sonam and Harshvardhan are headed for a fight for the top spot at the box office this June. Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, was slated to release a week after Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

However the new poster of the superhero movie confirms that the Kapoors will clash at the box office. According to the new announcement, the movie has been postponed from May 25 to June 1 now.

Explaining the reason behind the change, the makers said in a statement, "It has a greater audience potential and is a safe distance away from holdover Hindi and English releases. The film will get better and more number of shows and June 1 as a date has a greater audience potential."

Meanwhile, Sonam and her girl gang had booked the first June weekend for Veere Di Wedding's release last year. Nevertheless, this would be an interesting take at the box office.

The change in dates gives Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran a weaker competition. The John Abraham movie was initially slated to release on December 8, 2017, but it was pushed because of Padmaavat. The movie was rescheduled for this year. After several changes the controversial movie finally releases on May 25.

With the Kapoors out of the way, Parmanu could stand a chance to draw more audience. The movie will clash with Bioscopewala. But the movie will compete for a top spot in Maharashtra given that Madhuri Dixit's Marathi movie Bucket List releases on the same day.

The trailer has received positive reactions and the movie could draw non-Marathi audience as well. So it is to see who will rule the box office next weekend.