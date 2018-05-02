The countdown for Sonam Kapoor's wedding has begun. The Veere Di Wedding actress will soon wed her boyfriend Anand Ahuja. While the preparations for the wedding are keeping both the families busy, Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor was recently seen away from the shaadi-ghar at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Bhavesh Joshi.

While the trailer looks fantastic, Anil Kapoor's son couldn't dodge the question about his sister's wedding. The 27-year-old was asked about his future brother-in-law, his plans for the wedding and the most important thing: his gift for the bride.

The Mirza star spilled the beans on his plans and revealed, "A hug...that's a joke (laughs). Lots of love. You see, I am broke. The kind of movies that I am doing, don't pay very well," a Times of India report revealed. The film's director, Vikramaditya Motwane, chipped in to add, "He will do a special dance for her at the sangeet."

Sharing his thoughts on the wedding, he said, "I am really happy that Sonam is getting married and Anand's a great guy. The wedding is on the May 7 and May 8. After that I will be concentrating on the promotions of 'Bhavesh Joshi'."

Speaking of the movie, the director shared that the movie was in place a long time ago but due to a few changes, it has to be reworked on. "The film was conceived a long time back. I had cast some other actor but his previous film had not done well. After that the government changed and to make it relevant to today's times, I had to rework the script. Vigilante justice is not always the right option. However, a time comes when you feel it is required and that gives birth to a hero," he told the press at the trailer launch event.

"The film deals with issues we face on a daily basis but tend to ignore. We sometimes don't see it as a problem. This film does not deal with alien invasions. The protagonist is a common man and deals with problems faced by the common man," writer Anurag Kashyap added.

The film releases on May 25. Watch the Bhavesh Joshi's trailer here: