It is official! Sonam Kapoor is set to tie the knot with Anand Ahuja. The actress, who will soon be seen in Veere Di Wedding, is set to marry the New Delhi-based businessman on May 8. The news about their wedding was confirmed by the both the families yesterday, May 1.

While photos from the venue indicate that the Kapoor family and Ahuja house are busy with the wedding preparation, the soon-to-be husband and wife found time to exchange love notes on Instagram amidst it all.

Ahuja posted a picture sharing the thoughts that people won't find magic unless they believe in it. He captioned the picture: "#ibelieve #RoaldDahl #trendthis ✨ ... One idea that has always amazed me is, "if we can all make one, just ONE person happy, the whole world would be happy." How true and simple is that. The answer to world peace is simply loving those around you."

Sonam dropped a comment on her soon-to-be husband's picture with the hashtag reading #everydayphenomenal. The actress posted a heart-eyed and kissing emojis preceding the hashtag. The post has been liked by Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor as well.

Coincidentally, Ahuja used the same hashtag as Sonam used on a post in the past. The photo featured a smiling Sonam. Check out the post here:

"The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," the statement shared by Sonam and Anand families read.

Mumbai Mirror previously reported that the wedding will take place as per Hindu traditions at Sunita Kapoor's sister Kavita Singh's heritage bungalow in Bandstand. Congratulation, you two!