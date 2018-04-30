Veere Di Wedding actress Sonam Kapoor's wedding to boyfriend Anand Ahuja is the talk of the town. From sangeet, mehendi and wedding venue to her wedding dress rumors about her marriage has taken the internet by storm.

The news has not been confirmed by Sonam or any of her family members, but reports about each and every detail of her wedding continue to do the rounds. Now an interview of the actress has surfaced online in which she is talking about her bridal dress and bridesmaid.

In an interview with Brides Today in February, she said that she doesn't want a lavish wedding and would want it to be a private function.

"I think I'll have a wedding with only my family and close friends in attendance. I would also prefer to get married in India because it's my favorite place in the world," she told the magazine.

When asked about her bridesmaid, Sonam said she wants her sister Rhea Kapoor to be a chief bridesmaid.

"If and when I get married, I would obviously like my sister (Rhea Kapoor) to be my chief bridesmaid. I don't know if that works or not. Do Indians have bridesmaids? My best friends Samyukta (Nair), Shehla (Khan), Swara (Bhasker), and Jackie (Jacqueline Fernandez) would also be there," the actress said.

She also opened up about her wedding dress and said she wants to be an Anamika Khanna's bride. She also said that her bridal attire will be traditional and a silk saree will be there whenever she gets married.

"I don't like fashion pieces. I like beautiful, traditional Indian clothes, that don't go out of style," she said, adding, "Don't do the mathapatti, the nose ring, the necklace, and the hathphool altogether. Every piece should not be a statement piece. There should be one thing that's beautiful and stunning, and everything else has to accentuate it."

Sonam also spoke about her groom's wedding dress and said she would like to have a matching outfit.

"I personally like a little bit of matchy-matchy things, but there just has to be an element of that. It can't be the same fabric, with the same embroidery on the outfit that the bride is also wearing. I just find it a bit too much," she added.